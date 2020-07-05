Baripada: A college student drowned while taking bath in a reservoir in Odishas Mayurbhanj district Sunday, police said.

The mishap happened when Subham Brahma (19), a third year Zoology Honours student, slipped into deep water while taking bath with some friends in Arikul reservoir at Dukura, Inspector In-Charge (IIC) of Khunta Police Station, Swarnalata Minz said.

Brahma was pulled out of the water body by the locals who took him to Dukura Community Health Centre (CHC) where the doctor declared him dead, the IIC said.

Police registered a case of unnatural death and sent the dead body for post mortem to PRM Medical College and hospital Baripada, Minz said.

