Malkangiri: Security forces have recovered huge quantity of arms, ammunition, equipment, and other articles from a Maoist dump in the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border area, a police officer said Tuesday.

On the basis of input provided by surrendered Maoists, an intensive search was conducted by District Voluntary Force (DVF) and Border Security Force (BSF) in the forest area of Kirmitti and Katuapadar under Mathili police station limits of Odisha bordering to Durva police station under Bastar District (Chhattisgarh) this morning, said Malkangiri SP Vinod Patil.

During the search operation, a huge quantity of arms, IEDs, grenade and other articles were recovered, the SP said.

According to police, the recovered items include one INSAS light machine gun(LMG), two INSAS rifles, two tiffin bombs, 8 kg IED, one grenade, an AK magazine, gun powder, battery, and an electric detonator.

This is a big blow to the Maoists for their destructive activities in the area. It is suspected that these explosives, along with other materials, were intended for Maoist cadres and were intended to use them against innocent civilians and security forces and carry out their destructive activities, the police said.

PTI