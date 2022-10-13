Phulbani: Police and security forces have not yet established the identity of a female Maoist cadre who was killed in an exchange of fire with security personnel in Sindhi forest under Baliguda police limits of Kandhamal district, Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Special Operations Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) have intensified combing operation in the area, Wednesday. Addressing a presser at the SP office here, IG (operation) Amitabh Thakur said the identity of the slain Maoist has not been established yet. And the slain woman Maoist could be from neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

He added that the camp was organised by the CPI (Maoists) of the Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division. It has been trying to push its cadres into Odisha, but the jawans have been scuttling their attempts every time. Acting on the tip-off about Maoist presence in the forest, security and DV forces carried out search operations in the forest where 20 Maoists were holed up.