Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut is known as a very outspoken person. Earlier she used to tweet on social issues. However, after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she has become controversy’s child. Kangana Ranaut has also faced many problems due to her outspokenness. She has also been accused of hurting religious sentiments of a particular community.

In spite of this, Kangana is still active on Twitter. She is also continuously tweeting against the ongoing farmers’ protests. She has slammed artists like Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar on Twitter. Many people upset over her tweets have started trolling her.

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who recently was released on bail, took a sly dig at the actress. He wrote: “Kangana ke tweets padke lag raha hai. Fir se Judicial custody chala jaun! (After reading Kangana’s tweets, I feel like going to judicial custody once more)”

Faruqui was released from the Indore Central Jail last week. He was arrested January 1 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a show.

The Supreme Court granted him interim bail after the Madhya Pradesh High Court rejected his bail plea January 28.

Notably, Twitter India had removed two tweets by Kangana last week, citing a violation of the platform’s rules.