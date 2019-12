Mumbai: Comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their first bundle of joy — a daughter.

Kapil on Tuesday took to Twitter to announce that he and his wife have become proud parents to a baby girl.

“Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all. Jai Mata Di,” he wrote.

Kapil and Ginni got married in December last year in Jalandhar at a traditional Punjabi ceremony. Their wedding was preceded by days of ceremonies and pre-marriage rituals, including a sangeet which saw their friends dance the night away.