Dhenkanal: A pick-up van, allegedly plying on the wrong side of a road, ran over two minor girls and left another critical under Baji Chowk flyover bridge in the district headquarters town, Monday.

The minor girls were sleeping under the flyover at Baji Chowk when the vehicle ran over them after coming from the wrong side. The deceased were identified as Saina Kherwar, 5, and Suhana Kherwar, 6, daughters of Santosh Kherwar of Rohtas district in Bihar. The driver of the van fled the scene after the mishap.

A 10-year-old girl Pami, who was also present there, sustained critical injuries in the mishap and admitted to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.

Reports said that the two deceased girls belong to nomadic community whose family members earn livelihood by selling honey and raisins in the town. The mishap occurred when the family members were away on their work. The van was ferrying a generator for marriage feast when the mishap occurred.

Tension sparked in the area as Town Police Station officials led by IIC Namita Nayak rushed to the spot and controlled the situation after placating the irate family members and locals. Later, Sadar Tehsildar and SDPO joined them and took stock of the situation.

The Sadar SDPO Sriharsha Mishra said that a pick-up van ran over the people from Banjara community when they were under the flyover bridge. Two minor girls were killed while another sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment. The situation is now under control, he said.

When questioned about the preventive measures that could be taken to avoid recurrence of such mishaps, the SDPO said that police personnel will keep a watch and ensure that no vehicle plies on the wrong side. The bereaved family was given away Rs 20,000 from the district Red-Cross fund and promise of free treatment for the injured girl, the Tehsildar said.

In a separate road mishap, two persons were killed while 25 others were injured after a pick-up van they were in overturned near Krishna Square under Komna police limits in Nuapada district Monday. The mishap occurred when the van driver was returning with the passengers after attending a marriage function.

