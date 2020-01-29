Mumbai: Actress Adah Sharma looked hot in a stunning red off-shoulder gown.

The actress was last seen in Commando 3, a 2019 action thriller film directed by Aditya Datt. It is the third installment of the popular Commando franchise. The film also features actor Vidyut Jammwal and Angira Dhar, with Gulshan Devaiah portraying the antagonist.

In Commando 3, Vidyut reprised his role as the commando Karan, who goes undercover with encounter specialist Bhavana Reddy for an anti-terrorist mission in London.

She made her acting debut with a leading role in the 2008 Hindi language horror film 1920, a box office success. She also earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut nomination.

Adah will next be seen in Man To Man, where she plays a man.