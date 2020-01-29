Mumbai: Actress Adah Sharma looked hot in a stunning red off-shoulder gown.
Adah looked stunning in a bright red off shoulder gown with a thigh high slit.
POLL : With filter or Without filter 🙈 SWIPE ! After uploading those previous pics without a filter I found this one …now I like this better because it blue 😍 you ? . . I was trying to make my Instagram look impressive like doing the 3 post in the same outfit thing 🤓 we can see how that has worked out if u scroll down my timeline 🤣🤣🤣 The attempt to get it to look neat is still on 😁💪 but I think I will find three husbands before that happens 🙈
The actress was last seen in Commando 3, a 2019 action thriller film directed by Aditya Datt. It is the third installment of the popular Commando franchise. The film also features actor Vidyut Jammwal and Angira Dhar, with Gulshan Devaiah portraying the antagonist.
RED is for …………………. Since my last post was captioned WILD and FREE this one should be …tame and confined, domesticated and expensive ? 🤣🤣🤣 .I fitted into a gown two sizes smaller because of all the running around I did in Rishikesh *watch previous video posts* with the dogs and in the forests . . . For the timex event Outfit – @lavishalice Watch- @timex Heels – @miumiu Hair @snehal_uk Styled by @juhi.ali
In Commando 3, Vidyut reprised his role as the commando Karan, who goes undercover with encounter specialist Bhavana Reddy for an anti-terrorist mission in London.
She made her acting debut with a leading role in the 2008 Hindi language horror film 1920, a box office success. She also earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut nomination.
Adah will next be seen in Man To Man, where she plays a man.