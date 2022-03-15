Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has again issued an order barring employment of bouncers by the owners of bars for security purposes in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack without proper verification of their antecedents. The Information and Public Relations Department of the Odisha government through a press note Monday informed about the order issued by the Twin City police.

The bar owners shall appoint any person as private security whether known as bouncers or otherwise, after getting prior verification of the character and antecedents of the person concerned by the respective Deputy Commissioners of Police in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The bar owners have been instructed to appoint such personnel attached to private security agencies registered under the PSARA Act as their personal security.

This apart, the bar owners have to inform the local police in writing about the persons engaged by them for various security-related purposes.

The persons deployed at the bars or for private security get engaged in any fights or any illegal activities they would be persecuted under normal legal rules. The security personnel deployed at the bars under no circumstances can infringe upon the fundamental rights of customers. The order will remain effective between March 11 and May 9, 2022.

Earlier, a similar order was issued by the Twin City Police in November last year.