Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi welcomed Somya Mishra who joined her duty as DCP of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar Traffic police, Monday.

Somya Mishra was earlier appointed as the SP of Sundargarh district.

“Mishra has done tremendous works as a SP in Sundargarh district. Her works towards the safety of woman in the district is also commendable. We wish her luck & a satisfying tenure,” Commissioner Sarangi said.

Mishra said she will take effective steps to address the traffic congestion in the city.

Mishra replaced Sagarika Nath who had taken many steps in the recent past to improve the traffic situation in the Twin City.

Mishra has completed her schooling in Loreto Convent, Lucknow. Then she pursued her graduation and Masters in Sociology from LSR & Delhi School of Economics. She cleared the Indian Administrtaive Service in 2014 and chose to be an IPS officer.

PNN