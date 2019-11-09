Cuttack: In view of large congregation of visitors expected at Baliyatra in Cuttack, the Commissionerate Police have announced traffic restrictions to be put in place to ensure smooth flow of traffic between 3:00pm and 1:00am.

People coming from Matamath of Ringroad can slope down before new DCP office to get an entrance in Baliyatra stand. Police have restricted entry of three and four vehicles towards OPA square. These vehicles can be parked at Dayashram area.

The three and four-wheeler vehicles, coming through the new barrage over Mahanadi can be parked at Bhuasuni field. The travelers can reach the Baliyata field through the buses provided by government from there.

No vehicle from Anandbazar can travel to district fort. No vehicle can run from Director of Industries square through Kilkhana square towards Stadium. The vehicle having passes of Baliyatra can’t enter into the field after 3:00pm.

Visitors to Baliyatra will no longer have to worry to park their vehicles as the district administration has decided to form 10 parking lots for the fair. The designated parking lots are: Bhuasuni field, Anand Bhawan field, Dayashram field, Mundasahi western side field, Mundasahi eastern side field, Gorakabar field, Bose engineering field, Kartikeshwar field and western side field.

Baliyatra, one of the biggest trade fairs in Odisha, is scheduled to begin November 12. The trade fair will continue for eight days.

PNN