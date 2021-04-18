Cuttack: In connection with gangster Hyder’s escape, Commissionerate Police has arrested three more persons including a woman.

“We have arrested three more persons in this connection. They have been identified as Archana Parida, Imran from Jobra area and Raiz from Kendrapara, all are associates of Hyder,” Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh said at a presser held here Saturday night.

“Raids will continue to nab all those involved in helping Hyder escape. Earlier, four persons including Hyder, Sallu, A Ishtiaq and Chiku were nabbed and forwarded to court,” the DCP added.

Hyder had contacted the three arrested when he was undergoing treatment at SCBMCH. The trio had been keeping regular contact with the gangster and extended help even after he absconded.

Meanwhile, Hyder had undergone RT-PCR test and the report came out positive Saturday, following which his remand has been put on hold.

It is pertinent to mention here that the dreaded gangster had escaped from SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack April 10 by giving sedatives to the cops on duty and later went to Telangana.

PNN