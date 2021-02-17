Bhubaneswar: In a major crackdown, the Commissionerate Police arrested four members of a looter gang in Bhubaneswar, Wednesday.

According to sources, police recovered 12 gold chains weighing over 80 grams and worth around Rs 4,00,000, three motorcycles and a number of incriminating instruments from their possession.

Acting on a tip off, a special squad of the Commissionerate Police conducted a raid and nabbed the looters, a police official said.

Several cases of loot, snatching and other criminal offences are pending against the arrested members of the gang at several police stations of the capital city, the police official added.

Notably, the looter gang was active in Bhubaneswar and its adjoining areas for several months. Efforts are on to arrest other members of the gang and find out if they have any link with other gangs.

PNN