Malkangiri: The local sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Sunaram Hembram Wednesday refuted allegations of custodial torture of four minor boys at Chitrakonda police station in Malkangiri district.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the allegations made against the police are false. Prescribed procedures of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) were strictly maintained, the SDPO said.

“The juveniles had been sent for a medical examination prior to producing them before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). The medical examination report did not mention any adverse remark. However, in view of the sensitivity of the case, we are conducting a thorough enquiry of the case as per the instruction of the SP. We are looking into details of all angles,” the Chitrakonda SDPO expressed.

Notably, police picked up the four minor boys from their houses Saturday on charge of theft from a retail outlet. The boys had allegedly stolen biscuits and some other food products from the shop.

The four were allegedly subjected to brutal torture in police custody for the next three days and were given electric shock. The Chitrakonda police did not produce them before the juvenile justice board within the stipulated time limit of 24 hours, the families of the minors alleged.

The minors were found bleeding from nose and mouth, they added.

PNN