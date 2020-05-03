Arindam Ganguly, OP

Bhubaneswar: With social media being the preferred mode of communication for the young generation, twin city Commissionerate police here are using it to the hilt to raise COVID-19 awareness among the denizens.

The cops are using popular oneliners from Hindi movies to make their awareness campaign catchy among the masses.

In their social media platform, the cops are using characters from Marvel Cinematic Universe such as The Hulk and Thanos and Hindi movies such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara and Gully Boy to sensitize people about obeying lockdown rules for their own safety.

The police used The Hulk, known for his anger, to pass on a message – “You wouldn’t like me when I’m angry. Please stay home.”

In another social media update, cops used a wordplay on movie title Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara and posted ‘Ghar main raho safe raho kyunki Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara.’

They also used famous dialogue from movie Gully Boy which says ‘Abhi ghar pe rahoge toh sabka time ayega’, which is inspired from original dialogue ‘apna time ayega’.

These creative posts are getting good traction among the denizens and being appreciated.

“The purpose is achieved when your message connects well with the people. You people are hitting bull’s eye,” commented Pooja Dash on Commissionerate police twitter.

Jeetendra Maharana tweeted, “Police for the first time is so Interactive. Feeling proud of Odisha Police.”

It may be mentioned here that this isn’t the first time Odisha Police are using movie dialogues and memes to spread their message. Earlier, the cops had taken to this route for raising awareness about atrocities against women.