Bhubaneswar: In wake of the horrible incident of a veterinary doctor being gangraped and burnt alive in Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar- Cuttack commissionerate police has issued an advisory for the women.

Following the direction of union home ministry, the advisory attempts to create awareness among the women about avoiding harassment and handling tough situations, should the need arise.

Commissionerate police urges women, especially when travelling alone at night, to avoid believing in strangers and speaking to them even if they keep trying. It encourages women to seek the help of police by dialing 100 should there be a need. Until a PCR van arrives, the advisory recommends women to go to a nearby crowded place such as shopping mall, petrol pump or any other such place.

The police advisory warns against young women travelling late at night.

Meanwhile, patrolling has been intensified in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Cops are keeping a strict vigil over the persons roaming around at night. They have been directed to verify the documents of these persons.

