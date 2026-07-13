Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar-Kataka Commissionerate Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Rath Yatra, Bahuda Yatra and Sunabesha celebrations at the ISKCON Temple in Bhubaneswar July 16, 24 and 25.

The restrictions have been announced for hassle-free movement of devotees and vehicles as a large number of people are expected to participate in the celebrations.

The advisory, issued under the Odisha Urban Police Act, 2003 and Traffic and Public Order Regulation, 2008, includes vehicle restrictions and diversions around the temple area.

On July 16 and 24, during the Rath Yatra and Bahuda Yatra, heavy vehicles coming from the Khordha side will not be allowed to use the service road towards Fire Station Square from 3 pm until the chariots cross CRP Square.

Movement of vehicles will also remain restricted on the routes between DAV School (Unit-VIII), Mausimaa Temple, CRP Square, and ISKCON Temple, during the procession.

Vehicles coming from Kasturba School and Nayapalli underpass towards CRP Square will also face restrictions until the chariots pass through the area.

For Sunabesha Darshan July 25, vehicular movement from CRP Square to ISKCON Temple will be restricted from 5 pm until the completion of the darshan.

Police, fire services and ambulance vehicles have been exempted from the restrictions. The Commissionerate Police has urged commuters to plan their journeys and cooperate with traffic personnel for smooth management during the celebrations.