Bhubaneswar: Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Twin City Commissionerate Police launched Thursday a Women’s Special Police Officers (WSPO) unit.

On the occasion of the 12th Foundation Day celebrations of Commissionerate Police, Commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi inducted 250 women as WSPOs. He presented them with uniforms and their identity cards.

Informing about the powers of the WSPOs, the commissioner said they have now been appointed for three months. Later, their tenures would be extended. These WSPOs would have all the powers that a policeman enjoys. If required, they can even arrest miscreants, said Sarangi.

It is worth mentioning that in a bid to check increasing cases of atrocities against female students and women, the Commissionerate Police had taken the decision to set up this special unit a few months ago. Letters were written to 48 educational institutions and other organisations December 16, asking them to select candidates for the WSPO post.

By Wednesday afternoon the Commissionerate Police had a list of 250 people. It should also be stated that the WSPOs would serve the police on an honorary basis.

PNN