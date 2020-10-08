Bhubaneswar: Owing to planned inspection and survey works which are to be carried out by NHAI, the traffic on Kuakhai extreme left bridge and Kathajodi extreme left bridge on NH-16 between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will be diverted.

Also read: Fresh low pressure to trigger heavy rainfall in some Odisha districts October 11, 12

The Commissionerate Police said in a notification issued Thursday that in order to facilitate the works for the benefit of commuters, there is a need to divert vehicular movement for safety and security.

For Kuakhai extreme left bridge, all the vehicles intending to go from Bhubaneswar to Cuttack shall be diverted from extreme left bridge towards middle bridge in between 11am to 4pm from October 8 to October 14, or till the inspection and survey works are over.

For Kathajodi extreme left bridge, all the vehicles intending to go from Bhubaneswar to Cuttack shall be diverted from extreme left bridge towards middle bridge in between 11am to 4pm from October 15 to October 21, or till the inspection and survey works are over.

PNN