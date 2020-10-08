Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here has said that a fresh low-pressure area is very likely to form over north Andaman Sea adjoining the east-central Bay of Bengal around October 9. This may trigger heavy rainfall across the Odisha October 11 and 12. The IMD said this in a bulletin Thursday.

The IMD added in its bulletin that the low-pressure is very likely to move towards the north-west. It will cross north Andhra Pradesh and the adjoining south Odisha coast in the form of a depression around October 11 in the afternoon/evening. Due to the depression a number of districts will receive heavy rainfall.

Districts that will receive heavy rainfall on the two dates are Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati, Rayagada and Ganjam. The regional centre has added that, heavy rain is likely in Puri, Kandhamal, Khurda, Kalahandi, Jagatsinghpur and Nabarangpur districts.

Due to the depression wind speed will be over 45kms per hour in the coastal areas. Fishermen venturing out into sea have been advised to come back to shore before October 10.

On the other hand, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has asked all district collectors to stay alert, in view of fresh low pressure.

PNN