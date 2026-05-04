Bhubaneswar: The Junior & Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championships 2026–27 concluded the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics (WAG) competitions Sunday with thrilling apparatus finals at the Gymnastics High Performance Centre in Kalinga Stadium, bringing an end to a highly competitive national championship.

Odisha had a notable presence in the senior women’s artistic gymnastics events, with Priyanshi Bansal securing a podium finish on the balance beam and Tannu delivering a standout performance to clinch gold on the uneven bars.

Karishma, sister of Tannu, an elite gymnast training at Odisha AM/NS India Gymnastics High Performance Centre, who represents Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) won gold in floor exercise.

In the senior women’s artistic gymnastics competition, Haryana’s Niranjana Punia claimed the balance beam title, with Maharashtra’s Anoushka Patil finishing second and Priyanshi taking third place.

On the floor exercise, Karishma of RSPB delivered a winning routine, ahead of West Bengal’s Ashmi Debnath and Maharashtra’s Eshitaa Rewale, who also went on to secure top honours in the vault, where she edged out RSPB’s Piyasa Kundu, while West Bengal’s Soumili Karar completed the podium.

On the uneven bars, Tannu executed a sharp performance to clinch gold, followed by Gujarat’s Diya Thakore and Kerala’s Amani Dilshad.

In the junior women’s section, West Bengal’s Anusua Howlader emerged strongest on the balance beam, with Tripura’s Shreyanshi Roy taking silver and another West Bengal gymnast, Shreya Ghosh, finishing third.

The floor exercise saw Sreeparna Debnath of Tripura rise to the top, ahead of her state-mate Shreyanshi Roy and Maharashtra’s Dhanishtha Ugalmugle.

On vault, Telangana’s Vaishnavi Vyas powered to first place, while Shreyanshi Roy added another podium finish in second, with West Bengal’s Tora Sani in third.

On the uneven bars, West Bengal’s Paromita Bera secured the top step, followed by Uttar Pradesh’s Abhidha Singh Dev and Maharashtra’s Sakshi Dalvi.

The final day was graced by distinguished dignitaries including Suryabanshi Suraj, Minister, Sports & Youth Services; Sambit Patra, Member of Parliament from Puri Lok Sabha; Dipa Karmakar, Padma Shri awardee and Olympian; Bishweshwar Nandi, Dronacharya Awardee; Yeddula Vijay, Director-Sports, Department of Sports & Youth Services, Odisha; Ashok Sahoo; Dhiren Kumar Panda; Vikas Yadvendu, Head CSR at AM/NS India; and Sonali Subhadarshini, Officer on Special Duty, Department of Sports & Youth Services, Odisha.

With the conclusion of the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics events, the Junior & Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championships 2026–27 successfully came to a close, celebrating the incredible talent, dedication, and rising standards of gymnastics across India.

The championship reaffirmed Odisha’s position as a premier destination for hosting world-class sporting events and nurturing the next generation of Indian gymnasts.