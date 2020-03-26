Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police started Thursday issuing passes to vehicles involved in the transportation of essential commodities and emergency services in the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. The decision to issue such passes was taken to ensure smooth flow of the items and also to prevent ignorant police personnel from obstructing the movement of such vehicles.

Since the enforcement of the nation-wide lockdown, some police personnel have been responsible for disrupting the movement of vehicles for emergency purposes as well as those involved in supplying essential requirements. Complaints have been coming in thick and fast to the Police Commissionerate on this issue.

Vehicles involved in ferrying essential items will have to apply for the pass with supporting documents. After verification, the vehicles will be provided with a ‘CHECKED’ pass which will have to be pasted on the front windscreen of the vehicle. Once that is done, the vehicles will not be obstructed by police personnel on the roads.

PNN