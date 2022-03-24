New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Thursday said that efforts are on to eliminate Tuberculosis from the country by 2025, five years ahead of the target set by SDG 2030.

“We are determined and committed to achieve our PM’s vision of eliminating TB by 2025, five years ahead of the target for TB set by SDG 2030. Through the active efforts of all the states and the sustained guidance to the programme by our country’s leadership, the programme has advanced through challenging times,” Minister Mandaviya said while addressing ‘STEP Up to End TB 2022’ summit on World TB Day here.

He said that society and government need to collaborate in order to win this fight against TB.

NGOs, CSOs and other stakeholders should take it as their duty and work on it. While lauding states and UTs for their efforts, he noted that appreciation of deserving states and UTs will motivate them to do better and help in defeating the disease.

The summit ‘STEP Up to End TB 2022’ was held on World TB Day 2022 to reiterate India’s commitment to eliminating the high-burden infectious disease by 2025, five years ahead of the global goal of SDG 2030.

The event was virtually inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel in presence of Mandaviya and MoS Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dr Jitendra Singh, Keshab Mahanta, Assam Health Minister Alo Libang, Arunachal Pradesh Health Minister, NITI Ayog Member Dr V.K. Paul, and other dignitaries.

“A societal approach that brings together people from all backgrounds into a Jan Andolan is needed to achieve the ambitious target of eliminating TB by 2025, said Patel urging everyone to make efforts towards ensuring adequate nutrition for all, building awareness and addressing any social stigma associated with the disease.

She urged those present at the summit to adopt children suffering from TB and make an exemplary contribution in the nation’s committed fight to TB.

“Apart from adopting children, we can go one step further to adopt blocks, districts with the help of local administration there”, said Mandaviya. He said that for more than two years, we have been facing the global pandemic apart from TB prevalence. Both the diseases are highly contagious, air-borne and severely impact families and communities.

Dr. Jitendra Singh announced launching of ‘Dare to Erade TB’ programme which will be based on Indian data, and formation of a Genome Sequencing Consortium for WSG TB surveillance. He also highlighted efforts of Ministry of Science & Technology in disease biology, drugs discovery and vaccine development to remove the scourge of TB from the country.

“The pandemic has shown us that diagnostic services can be scaled up to reach every home. Furthermore, mechanisms have been put in place in states for home care and health services delivery. These lessons can be used to further strengthen our End-TB programme”, said V.K. Paul.

IANS