Bhubaneswar: Commodore NP Pradeep, Commanding Officer (CO) of INS Chilka, NOIC (Odisha) of Indian Navy visited the Sainik School here Thursday.

This is his first official visit to Sainik School since he assumed as CO of INS Chilka January 26 this year. On his arrival, the School extended a warm welcome. During his visit, Commodore Pradeep inspected the school Cadets’ hostel, the proposed site of girls’ hostel, school gymnasium, martyrs’ memorial, swimming pool and other important areas of cadets’ training and appreciated the efforts.

Gp Capt S Dominic Rayan, Principal, explained all school activities and the future projects that the school would be undertaking.

Commodore Pradeep assured the school authority that his office shall extend all the necessary support to the educational training and welfare of the Sainik School Cadets.

Bindu Pradeep an educationist by profession accompanied Commodore Pradeep and visited the Bal Sainik Public School of the campus meant for the Sainik School staff and appreciated the good works done by its headmistress and teachers.