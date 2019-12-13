New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Friday said that an initiative has been taken to frame a ‘common code of conduct’ for the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies while aiming for ‘healthy discussions’ during sessions.

Birla made the announcement in a press conference organised at his residence here after the conclusion of the winter session of the 17th Lok Sabha which registered 116 per cent productivity in its 20 sittings over a period of 26 days that included over 130 hours resulting in passage of 14 Bills and introduction of 18 others.

“We will hold a discussion with the Speakers of state Assemblies and Lok Sabha for making a common code of conduct. The issue I had earlier discussed in a Conference of Assembly Speakers. Three separate committees have been formed in this direction,” Birla said.

In a three-day State Assembly Speakers’ conference beginning next year on January 18 in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun, Birla said we will discuss the issue and try that the Lok Sabha as well as state Assemblies, which are called temples of democracy, could run with a common code of conduct.

“All state Assemblies and Lok Sabha have their own independence but there should be a common code of conduct. We have formed three committees and will also talk to the state governments and their Chief Ministers. The purpose is to hold a healthy discussion keeping in view the dignity of the House.”

Most of the Assembly Speakers have given their nod and decisions on the issue will be taken in the next conference of State Assembly Speakers.

