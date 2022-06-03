Kanpur (UP): Mobs hurled bombs and pelted stones at each other as violence erupted here Friday. The violence started after groups of people tried to force shopkeepers to down shutters over an alleged insult to Prophet Mohammed on a television show. Clashes broke out in Pared, Nai Sadak and Yateemkhana localities of the city after Friday namaz, police said.

The two sides hurled bombs and opened fire as members of one of the groups attempted to shut shops over alleged insulting remarks made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a television debate recently, a senior police official said. Those who allegedly forced traders to shut shops clashed with police personnel who then used batons to disperse the mob.

So far 18 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the clashes. “Those involved in the violence are being identified with help of video clips of the incident,” said Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar. “The accused and the conspirators will be booked under Gangster Act and their properties will be seized or demolished,” warned the officer.

Twelve companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been sent to the affected localities to maintain law and order, police said. Senior officials are also being sent there to monitor the situation.

“Officials have been asked to keep a round the clock vigil. The UP government will not allow law and order to be disturbed in any situation,” Kumar said.

Some local leaders, including Maulana Mohammed Ali (MMA) Jauhar Fans Association chief Hayat Zafar Hashmi, had called for closure of shops Friday in protest against the remarks. They had also taken out a procession during which they confronted members of the other community, an official said and added that as a result clashes broke out.

Kanpur’s District Magistrate Neha Sharma said, “Members of a particular community took to the street in protest and indulged in violence. Several people were seriously injured and have been sent for medical assistance. Heavy police force has been deployed in the affected areas. The police have also sought additional reinforcement,” she said.

Kanpur police commissioner Vijay Singh Meena, who reached the spot, told reporters, “Suddenly, around 50-100 people came and started raising slogans, which was opposed by the other side. Then there was stone pelting. The police force controlled the situation to a great extent.”

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav blamed the Up government for the communal clashes. “Owing to the failure of the police and the intelligence machinery, at a time when the president, prime minister and chief minister were in the city, the provocative statement given by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma caused unrest. The BJP leader should be arrested. We appeal to all to maintain peace,” Akhilesh said in a tweet.