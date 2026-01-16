Bhubaneswar: Community radios across the state were urged to play a proactive role in promoting natural farming and agro-ecological practices during a two-day state-level workshop organised recently by National Coalition for Natural Farming (NCNF Odisha) in collaboration with Foundation for Ecological Security (FES), Professional Assistance for Development Action (PRADAN) and Young India. The workshop brought together representatives from around 30 community radio stations from different parts of the state.

The participants were trained on the importance of natural farming, sustainable agriculture, and the role of community media in facilitating a transition from conventional chemical-based farming to environmentally friendly practices. Renowned natural farming experts Ekadashi Nandi, Sabhapati Khadanga, Sridhar Behera and Subash Sahu addressed the broadcasters and shared practical insights on natural farming methods and how radio programmes can support farmers during the transition phase. They highlighted the need for locally relevant content to build confidence among farming communities.

State head of FES Meena Das Mohapatra elaborated on the role of community radios in empowering women farmers and emphasised the importance of recognising women as farmers through targeted communication and storytelling. Community media expert NA Shah Ansari spoke on the creation of indigenous and community-owned content to upscale natural farming practices at the grassroots level. State head of PRADAN Ajit Naik discussed ethno-veterinary practices that can help farmers manage livestock health using traditional knowledge systems.

Expert Dolagobinda Panda highlighted sustainable aquaculture and natural fish farming methods, and explained how community radios can design informative programmes for Panchayati Raj Institutions to promote natural farming. Farmer and conservationist, Padma Shri Sabarmatee addressed the valedictory session and cautioned against the growing incidences of lifestyle and chronic diseases such as cancer, kidney and liver ailments, heart disease and paralysis. She stressed that excessive use of agrochemicals poses serious risks to public health and the environment, and asserted that adopting natural farming is essential to safeguard future generations. President of the Community Radio Association, Odisha Abdul Safique urged broadcasters to actively disseminate village-level knowledge and success stories to generate greater interest in natural farming among rural communities. Community radios shall sequentially broadcast content for both Rabi and Kharif seasons of 2026.