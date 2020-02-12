Kaniha: An incident like the Golanthara bus mishap may happen at any point of time in Angul district’s Kaniha block as 33kv live wires can be found hanging at a low height from the surface on a road connecting Jharaberana and Pattakhaman villages.

Since the 33kv wire lies hanging barely 10 feet above the ground at a place on Jharaberana-Pattakhaman road, constructed under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, people of the hamlets are afraid to go under these wires, more so after the Golanthara bus mishap.

On this road, buses, trucks and other vehicles ply regularly. After the Golanthara bus tragedy, people said that they are passing under these dangling wires with folded hands, praying for safe passage.

The villagers of Pattakhaman alleged that they have been complaining about the condition of the high voltage wires to the concerned officials but to no avail.

The onus of getting the wires fixed is on the sub-divisional officer of Cesu. And we fail to understand as to why they are not taking our complaints seriously. Are they waiting for a mishap?, residents rued.

When asked, Cesu junior engineer, Kaniha section, Jatindra Barik said they are not authorised to carry out any repair work relating to the 33kv wire. “The higher ups have been intimated about the problem and soon it would be solved,” he added.