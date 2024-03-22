Bhubaneswar: After 48 hours of DCP Traffic’s announcement of strict action against traffic violators, in adherence with the model code of conduct for the upcoming polls, the signals in major locations across the city exhibited glitches and flickered yellow lights, Wednesday. The situation worsened in traffic junctions such as Kalinga Hospital Chowk and Infocity square around 10 pm, with many vehicles having a close shave with one another. Besides, CRPF square, Vani Vihar, Acharya Vihar and Jayadev Vihar also encountered a similar problem. In particular, the two-wheelers had a difficult time on the road, while heavy carriers such as buses and trucks sped past these signals.

A techie in a private firm, Piyush Rout who commutes from Infocity to Nayapalli, termed the traffic mismanagement as “man-made chaos”. Encountering the issue, Traffic DCP PK Rout said the glitch persists from the last two days due to incessant rain, which affected the traffic signals. The matter has been noted, and a request has been sent to Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) for quick solution. In response, however, the BSCL authorities distanced from the issue and clarified that no such matter has been intimated to them. Meanwhile, Secretary Bhubaneswar Smart City Online Auto Dinabandhu Nayak said the decision is a clampdown against regular commuters. The authority must look into the condition of roads in the city, which causes frequent mishaps, before launching a drive against the traffic violators, he added.

DEBADURLLAV HARICHANDAN, OP