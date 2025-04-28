Nandapur: A wayside amenity centre built in Handiput under Nandapur block in Koraput district has remained shut for the past 10 months, leaving commuters and tourists inconvenienced without access to basic amenities.

The apathy of the concerned departments has sparked growing dissatisfaction among locals and visitors alike. The centre was built with funds worth several lakhs jointly by the state Public Works and Tourism departments to provide amenities like restrooms and waiting areas for vehicle drivers and tourists visiting various destinations in this block.

However, the crucial facility has remained locked and unused for the last 10 months. While the state and district administrations have been making efforts to promote tourism and create employment for locals, the situation at Handiput highlights a glaring exception.

Few days back, the doors and windows of the toilets in the centre was found vandalised, prompting repair and appointment of two guards to maintain the facility.

Despite this, tourists visiting nearby attractions such as Machhkund Duduma waterfall, Machhkund hydropower project, Jolaput water reservoir, Balda Nageswari cave and hills, hilltop ponds, Muktiamba Raja cave, Mayurajholia waterfall, Nandapur Rani Duduma, the Batrisa Simhasana (Throne of 32 Steps), and Subai Jain temple continue to miss out on these basic services.

The lack of functioning amenities has dampened tourist enthusiasm to stop by the centre and use the facility.

Adding to the concern is the silence of the Public Works department, the operating agency, and the state Tourism department, which has triggered public discontent.

When contacted, Koraput District Collector V Keerthi Vasan informed that while the Public Works department is responsible for construction, the Tourism department oversees operation of such roadside facilities. Both departments have been urged to make the Handiput and other similar centres across the district operational at the earliest.

