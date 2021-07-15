Malkangiri: Construction work on two high-level bridges on Balimela-Malkangiri road here are far from over despite four years having lapsed since the projects were launched.

Even a slight drizzle causes the residents to experience a harrowing time commuting on the road as rain water flows about four to five feet above the low-level bridges and culverts.

In order to alleviate the sufferings of the people from this perennial problem, the government had started construction of three high-level bridges at MV-11, Korukonda and MV-37 on Balimela-Malkangiri road over four years ago.

At present, there are low level culverts at these places. As of now, the construction of the high level bridge at MV-11 has been completed and vehicular movement has also been allowed. But the fate of the two other bridges at Korukonda and MV-37 is still hanging in balance.

The Malkangiri-Balimela road is the only path that connects Malkangiri and Balimela. Thousands of people of residing in villages under Korukonda, Tarlakota and Patrol panchayats depend on this road.

In order to visit the block and tehsil offices, people have no other alternative. During the rainy season, these villagers experience immense hardships as they remain cut off from the district headquarters for days together.

Local villagers said they were hopeful that the bridges would be completed at least before this rainy season. But that did not happen. “We are suffering as the contractor is not earnest in completing the work. During the monsoon when rainwater flows over the culverts, we have no choice but to wait till the water recedes,” rued some villagers.

When contacted, Malkangiri Additional District Magistrate Birsen Pradhan said that the contractor has already been directed to complete the remaining work at the earliest. The half-constructed bridges will soon be completed, he added.

PNN