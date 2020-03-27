New Delhi: Amid reverse migration from the metros and people walking towards their native places as they are left with no option in the absence of public and private transport and absence of food and livelihood, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that a more nuanced and compassionate approach is required to deal with this crisis.

“The lockdown will devastate our poor & weak. It will deliver a heavy blow to the India we love. India isn’t black & white. Our decisions have to be carefully thought through,” Rahul tweeted.

He said it’s still not too late to consider options to send people back to their places who want to go while some state governments have taken steps including Uttar Pradesh which has issued helpline number for stranded passengers.

The Congress has also said that lockdown has been imposed without proper planning as citizens, particularly migrant labourers, are facing extreme difficulty in day to day life.

The official Congress Twitter handle said, “Suspended transport, disrupted supply chains, misinformation to the police & active racism, such is the outcome of a #LockdownWithoutPlan.”

With many people stuck in different cities and not able to move to their desired places, the party urged the government to look into it.