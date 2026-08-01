Hatadihi: A complaint has been lodged at Nandipada police station in Kendujhar district over an alleged offensive social media post targeting Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The complaint was filed by Kanhei Charan Das of Kalin ga village, who alleged that a 28-year-old man identified as Sushant Das, son of Subash Das from Ichhapur village had posted a video on Facebook containing objectionable remarks about the CM.

The complainant submitted a recording of the alleged post to the police and sought legal action. According to the complaint, the accused used a Facebook account under the name ‘Das Ku mar Das Sushant’ to upload the video. The complainant alleged that the content was defamatory and intended to tarnish the CM’s public image. The alleged post has drawn criticism from some local residents and BJP workers in the Anandapur Assembly constituency, who have condemned the remarks and demanded action against those responsible.

Nandipada police station officer Dharmendra Shanti said police received the complaint and launched an inquiry into the allegations. No arrests had been reported, and the investigation was continuing at the time of filing of this report.