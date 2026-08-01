Kendrapada: A woman was swept away in the swollen Luna river while watching the flood situation from a bridge in Kendrapada district Friday, police said. The missing woman has been identified as Manorama Das, wife of Gautam Das of Danapur village. According to local residents, Manorama had gone to the bridge over the Luna river at Danapur to witness the floodwaters. She reportedly lost her balance, slipped, and fell into the river while standing on the bridge. The river, swollen by heavy rains, was flowing with a strong current. She was swept away within seconds and disappeared from sight before anyone could rescue her.

Local residents immediately alerted the police, who rushed to the spot, assessed the situation, and called in the Fire and Emergency Services for a search and rescue operation. Fire personnel, equipped with boats and other rescue equipment, launched an extensive search in the Luna River and downstream areas. However, the swollen river and swift currents have severely hampered the rescue efforts. Despite an intensive search, the woman remained untraced till the filing of the report. Rescue operations were continuing.