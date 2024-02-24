Bhubaneswar: 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman Kartik Pandian inspected the ongoing Ekamra Development Project in the Old Town area here early Friday morning and directed the officials concerned to complete the project by New Year 2025. During his visit to the site between 6:30 am and 7:30 am, Pandian asked the officials to continue the work in full swing so that the project would be completed by New Year 2025. “The work looks mammoth but I have full confidence in the team and they can certainly deliver,” said the 5T Secretary. He inspected all aspects of the development plan including the work at the north parking lot near Sanitarium Chhak where besides bus parking and car parking, tourist conveniences, vending zone, and Lingaraj police station will be constructed.

Focusing on the rehabilitation of shopkeepers and vendors, he said that their livelihood must be ensured in all possible ways. He visited the alternative road from Kotitirtheswar to Taleswar parallel to Bindusagar road and reviewed the land requirements and drains. He advised the officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to hand over balance land wherever required for the construction of drains. Moving on towards the temple site, he inspected the area behind Ananta Vasudev Temple, the location for the open Bhajan Mandap and Lingaraj Plaza area. He advised the officials to plan for the foundation of queue management system in a manner not disturb the landscape during annual festivals like Shivratri. Scientific management of traffic was discussed during the review.

To promote a clean environment around the temple, battery-operated vehicles will be used to ferry passengers around the temple. He also inspected the south side of Parikrama and OAR, and the alternative bypass road planned near Badheibanka Chhak. He advised to plan for smooth curves at all crossings and to expedite the land acquisition process. At the end, Pandian said the objective of the project was to provide a divine experience to the pilgrims. For this, beautiful gardens and designer stonework will be created alongside the Parikrama of the temple.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP