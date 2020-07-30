Kantapada: A complete shutdown from Friday (July 31) to August 4 has been announced for the locality stretching from Kuanarpur square of Kantapada panchayat to Ichhapur in Cuttack district.

Kantapada sarpanch Priti Behera announced the shutdown after IIC of Olatpur police station, supply inspector of Kantapada block and his brother tested positive for COVID-19. The reports came Wednesday night.

During the shutdown all administrative offices including the Kantapada block office, tehsil office, irrigation department and works department offices will remain closed. However, medicine stores, grocery and vegetable shops will be allowed to do business.

The three infected COVID-19 patients have been shifted to a Cuttack-based hospital. All the employees of the police station have been asked to go under home quarantine.

In spite of no signs of respite from the dreaded coronavirus people in Kantapada block have been flouting COVID-19 norms with impunity. Youngsters and elders are gathering at places without maintaining proper social distancing. They are seen playing cards together. Such card sessions are seen continuing from mid-day to late hours of the night on a regular basis.

Villagers have urged the administration to take stringent actions against the violators.

PNN