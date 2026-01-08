Bhubaneswar: The state government has decided to conduct a comprehensive survey of urban local bodies (ULBs), especially the drinking water-deficient pockets, soon to streamline the potable water system and tide over the seasonal water shortage, Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department Principal Secretary Usha Padhee said here Wednesday.

“Recognising the increasing water stress due to rapid urbanisation, climate variability, and seasonal shortages, the Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) has been directed to undertake a comprehensive survey of ULBs across Odisha, particularly those facing acute drinking water problems during the summer months, soon,” Padhee told the media after reviewing the water security plan for Bhubaneswar and adjoining areas.

The survey will assess source sustainability, treatment and storage capacity, distribution efficiency, and peak seasonal demand, enabling the state government to prioritise interventions, strengthen emergency preparedness, and plan targeted investments, Padhee further said.

The H&UD department Principal Secretary also directed WATCO to prioritise all ongoing and proposed water supply projects and ensure their completion within the stipulated timelines, keeping in view the rapidly growing population of Bhubaneswar and future urban expansion.

WATCO Managing Director Debabrata Mohanty made a detailed presentation on the existing water supply scenario, demand–supply gap, and planned infrastructure augmentation.

Mohanty also highlighted certain operational and administrative challenges faced during project implementation. It was decided to escalate such issues to the appropriate authorities for early resolution and proceed with the projects without delay.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area has witnessed rapid population growth from 8.40 lakh (Census 2011) to an estimated 13.03 lakh in 2025.

At present, the City’s water demand is 304 million litres per day (MLD) against an existing supply capacity of 238.50 MLD, resulting in a gap of 65.50 MLD, which is managed through groundwater system.

Currently, water is supplied through six water treatment plants (WTPs) located at Mundali, Palasuni, Chandrasekharpur, Naharkanta, Bhuasuni, and high-level tank systems drawing water from the Mahanadi, Kuakhai, and Daya rivers, said Mohanty.

To bridge the demand–supply gap and meet long-term requirements, a 130 MLD WTP at Mundali is expected to be commissioned within the next six months. Besides, a 20 MLD WTP at Naharkanta is planned for commissioning by 2028.

A proposal will be submitted to the Water Resources department for lifting 1,000 MLD of raw water from the Mahanadi River at Mundali to cater to the City’s water demand for the next 50 years, to be developed in two phases.

Upon commissioning of the upcoming 130 MLD Mundali WTP, WATCO will be able to ensure water supply to all apartments and institutional establishments in Bhubaneswar city, significantly improving service coverage and reliability, concluded Mohanty.