Bhubaneswar: Reaffirming its commitment to road safety, the state government held a comprehensive AMA Bus Operators’ Review Meeting Tuesday, chaired by Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Usha Padhee.

The meeting focused on enhancing safety governance, enforcing operator discipline, and using technology to reduce accidents and ensure reliable public transport.

Padhee emphasised a strict “Safety First” approach, declaring passenger safety non-negotiable and warning that any lapse would invite immediate action.

The review covered operational status, manpower deployment, training, and 2025 accident data, including fatal, major, and minor incidents.

Where driver fault was confirmed, stringent measures— such as termination, suspension, de-rostering, and sharing driving licence details with RTOs—have been enforced, underscoring a zero-tolerance stance on unsafe driving.

A key focus of the review was the adoption of technology-driven safety measures.

The meeting highlighted plans to introduce Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Driver Fatigue Monitoring Systems (DFMS) for real-time monitoring, improving driver alertness and reducing collision risks.

Proof-of-concept trials have been completed, with wider rollout planned across the bus fleet.

The importance of rigorous alcohol testing was also emphasised, with hundreds of daily checks and strict action against crew members found under the influence.

Padhee also instructed operators to enforce strict compliance with traffic rules, lane discipline, and speed limits, while regulating duty hours to prevent fatigue-related risks.