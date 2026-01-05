Bhubaneswar: Recent accidents involving Ama Bus in Bhubaneswar have triggered fear among residents of the capital city. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took the matter seriously and directed the Transport Department to conduct a strict probe. Following his directions, inspections are being carried out across the state to check Ama Bus drivers as well as the fitness of the vehicles.

Amid this, a video of an Ama Bus has gone viral on social media. The video reportedly shows the Ama Bus being used for a picnic trip.

A banner can be seen on the back of the bus reading, “Picnic Party of General Accountant Odisha, Bhubaneswar.” However, it is not yet clear where the bus was coming from or where it was headed. The video is currently circulating widely on social media, raising questions about the use of Ama Bus services.