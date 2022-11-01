Sorada: With the death of four persons in last 10 days, rash and unruly driving by bikers and other vehicles has posed serious threat to the commuters triggering concern among the locals under this police limit in Ganjam district. The threat has grown manifold with minors and inexperienced riders handling twowheelers. The stretch of the national highway from Mundamarai to Pipalpanka via Sorada has turned into an accident black spot. Sights of people riding bikes without helmets, talking on mobile phones and tripling on bike are usual scenes in the area.

As a result, accidents often occur on the highway and precious lives are lost. Recently, three people died after two bikes collided head on at Ghasipada on the national highway connecting Sorada with Daringbadi in Kandhamal district. Later, a 65-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a car on Nuagad road. As a result, four lives have been lost in last 10 days on this stretch.

However, the administration has failed to take steps to avoid recurrence of the mishaps. On the other hand, people in villages adjoining the highway are living in a state of panic due to over speeding by bikers and other vehicles. This has prompted the villagers to put up used tyres on roadside so that vehicles will reduce their speed on spotting the tyres on the highway. Locals said that rash driving and over speeding could be curbed if police takes prompt action against the errant riders and bikers. They also demanded to impose fine on people talking on mobile phones while plying their vehicles on the highway