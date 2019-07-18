Puri: Rise in crimes on the Puri-Bhubaneswar National Highway (NH-316) has become a matter of concern for commuters as well as visitors to the Holy City, one of the major tourist destinations in the state.

Incidents of snatching, loot, bomb hurling, extortion and armed attack on the NH-316 have exposed the inefficiency and callousness of Puri district police, alleged many social activists and intellectuals.

A biker was shot dead by some miscreants near Pattanaikia Square on the NH-316 in 2016. The pillion rider, a woman, sustained injuries in the attack.

In another incident, two motorcyclists were robbed of money and other valuables at gunpoint on an overbridge of the NH near Satyabadi police station in 2017.

It was alleged that some armed miscreants looted money from many commuters on the NH-316 during the just completed Rath Yatra in Puri. Besides, the desperadoes targeted many Puri-bound bikers on the NH at daytime.

According to sources, Pattanaikia Square on Puri-Bhubaneswar NH has become a hotspot for criminals in recent days. Some miscreants often collect extortions from the shopkeepers in the locality.

On occasions, there were clashes between two groups of anti-socials over collection of extortion money from the shopkeepers. The desperadoes have been using the NH-316 as an open pub at night.

Though Satyabadi police are quite aware of the activities of criminals at Pattanaikia Square, they seldom bother to take any action against the anti-socials.

Taking advantage of the police in action, some miscreants attacked an eatery owner and two of his relatives with sharp weapons at Pattnaikia Square in broad daylight July 14. The trio died on the spot.

The incident occurred within 50 metres distance from a temporary police check post.

“Two groups were in a collision course in Pattnaikia Square for last several days. Police inaction is one of the causes of murder of three persons in the locality July 14,” said many locals.

When contacted, Puri district Superintendent of Police (SP) Umashankar Dash said they have deployed police personnel near Pattanaikia Square soon after the incident. “We are giving special attention to the NH-316,” he added.