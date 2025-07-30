Koraput: Tension is rising in Semiliguda town as reports emerge of increasing illegal settlements by migrant groups in the area.

Local residents and authorities have voiced concern over the rapid, unregulated encroachment on public and forest lands by unregistered individuals, many of whom are believed to have moved from neighbouring states in search of work.

Authorities have acknowledged the public concern and initiated preliminary surveys to assess the extent of the issue.

To raise public awareness, officials said microphone announcements will be made in the affected areas.

“We are trying to sort out the situation and are coordinating with local officials to verify identities and take necessary action where applicable,” said Anita Kujur, inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Semiliguda police.

Sujit Choudhury, Executive Officer of Sunabeda municipality, said he had received numerous complaints from Semiliguda residents regarding illegal migrant settlements.

“I urge the local police to strengthen night patrolling, particularly at key junctions, and to monitor individuals carrying baggage.

There is also a need to deploy additional police personnel,” Choudhury said. “A growing concern is that house owners are renting out rooms to migrants without proper KYC verification.

These individuals then use the rented addresses to obtain KYC documents in their names and settle here permanently.

This issue must be addressed strictly,” he added. Hoda Nayak, a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Semiliguda, said many migrants have entered the door-to-door goods trade without proper identification, vehicle registration or licensed shop names.

“They don’t pay taxes or hold any official documents, yet they compete in the same market, affecting our livelihood,” Nayak said.

“This unchecked competition is unfair to local traders who follow the rules and comply with legal requirements,” he added.

Local officials said further action would depend on the outcome of ongoing surveys and inter-agency coordination.

