Patrapur: Residents of several villages under Patrapur block in Ganjam district raised concern over some teachers who are basically from Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh and posted at various schools across the block.

Some of the teachers working at various schools in Patrapur block are the native of Srikakulam district, where three positive cases were reported.

After lockdown when the schools were closed down, these teachers had gone back to Srikakulam district. Later, on hearing about absent teachers’ salary held up, they have recently returned. While some are staying in rented accommodations, some others are staying at their relatives’.

Due to Srikakulam having three COVID-19 cases, local people are apprehensive of these teachers’ presence in their localities.

Recently, a female teacher of Chidipudi school had to face stiff opposition from the villagers upon her arrival from Srikakulam. They relented when the block development officer reached the village and asked the teacher to stay in home quarantine.

Another Srikakulam returnee teacher is staying at a relative’s house at Sapang village. Other teachers are staying in schools in Buratal, Tumba and Patrapur areas.

Resentment is brewing among local residents over the Srikakulam teachers staying in their locality.

When asked, block education officer (BEO) Kureshu Sethy said they have identified ten such teachers. These teachers’ salaries have been held up and some of them have been kept in quarantine centres. If they do not keep themselves in quarantine voluntarily, action would be initiated against them, he said.

PNN