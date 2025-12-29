Indore: The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association is offering concessionary tickets for students and a dedicated ticketing initiative for specially-abled spectators for the final match of the three-match ODI series between India and New Zealand at the Holkar Stadium.

MPCA has confirmed that tickets for the final ODI of a three-match series between India and New Zealand, scheduled for January 18, will be sold exclusively online.

Concession tickets for students will be available for the East Stand (Lower/II floor), one ticket per student, on a first-come, first-served basis via the online system only, with a high application volume expected.

“MPCA has engaged ‘District by Zomato’ as the official online ticketing agency. The tickets shall be available only by online mode,” it said in a release.

The registration window opens at 11 am December 31, 2025, and will remain open until the ticket quota is filled or until 5.00 pm January 1, 2026.

The process for obtaining concession tickets will have two stages; the first step involves uploading the necessary documents. In the second step, the documents will be checked and approved or rejected by MPCA.

Upon approval of the document, the applicant shall receive a WhatsApp message or email containing a link to purchase the ticket and pay the amount. After successful payment, they shall receive a ticket booking confirmation. The ticket shall be delivered by courier.

The ticket rates for the student concession category are Rs 750 for the East Stand lower and Rs 950 for the East Stand (II floor).

A similar process has been put in place for specially abled spectators, with the tickets priced at Rs 300 and allocated in the North-East Gallery.

“Only one ticket can be purchased by the person having a ‘duly valid’ certificate of incapacity from the competent government authority (civil surgeon). This certificate will have to be uploaded on the link for MPCA record. Those requiring wheelchairs should purchase a ‘wheelchair ticket’. The wheelchair has to be arranged by the purchaser on the match day,” MPCA said.

Meanwhile, general ticket prices for the match range from Rs 800 to Rs 7,000 across various stands and pavilion levels, with additional payment gateway charges, convenience fees, courier charges, etc., and any taxes thereon.

MPCA has appointed ‘District by Zomato’ as the official online ticketing agency.

The three-match ODI series gets underway on January 11 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, with the second match January 14 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. The final ODI January 18 will be the 29th ODI to be hosted by MPCA and the eighth at Holkar Stadium.

IANS