Lathor/Balangir: At least three children suffered critical injuries after a chunk of concrete fell from the roof of an Anganwadi centre in Kurli village under Turekela block of Balangir district Tuesday. The incident occurred while the children were attending classes inside the centre. A portion of the roof suddenly gave way, and the falling concrete struck the heads of two girls and a boy.

The three children sustained injuries to their heads, necks and arms and were admitted to Kantabanji Hospital for treatment. Their condition was reported to be serious. According to locals, the Anganwadi building had been soaked by continuous rainfall over the past three days. Parents alleged that poor-quality construction led to the collapse of the concrete from the roof. The incident triggered outrage among parents and residents, who demanded a high-level inquiry into the quality of the construction and accountability for the lapse.