New Delhi: Celebrities across the Indian film industry took to social media to mourn the death of Padma Shri recipient Tamil actor and comedian Vivekanandan, also known as Vivekh, who passed away in Chennai Saturday. He was 59.

Superstar Rajinikanth, who worked with Vivekh in films such as Sivaji: The Boss and Manathil Urudhi Vendum, tweeted: “Jr Kalaivanar, social activist, and my close friend, Vivek. His demise has caused me a lot of pain. I can never forget the time I shared with him during the making of Sivaji. My deep condolences to his family. Let his soul rest in peace.”

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan shared a picture of himself with Vivekh and wrote in Tamil. His caption translates to: “An actor’s duty does not end with acting, and it extends to giving back to the community that elevated him. My friend Vivekh lived up to this with his social service. As someone who lived up to Kalam’s dream by adding greenery to the planet, his passing has left Tamil Nadu bereft.”

Malayalam actor Mohanlal expressed “heartfelt condolences”.

Rang De Basanti actor Siddharth tweeted: “Bye Sir. Even in death you were too ahead of your time. We will all miss you terribly. There will be laughter and food for thought in the heavens tonight. #VIVEKH”

Actor R. Madhavan tweeted: “RIP @Actor_Vivek sir.Heart broken and stunned that you would embark on your heavenly journey so suddenly and early.The world is deprived of a truly good man who genuinely cared for everyone and everything in it. I will so miss your laughter, wisdom and care. The heavens are lucky.”

Hindi actor Abhishek Bachchan tweeted condolences: “Huge admirer of his work and sheer genius. We’ve lost a legend today. My condolences to Vivek sir’s family, friends and fans. #RIPVivekSir”.

Singer Chinmayi Sripada, and actors Shruti Haasan and Rakul Preet Singh were among others who mourned the loss.

Vivekh was rushed to Chennai’s SIMS Hospital in Vadapalani on Friday after complaining of chest pain. He was admitted in Emergency in an unconscious state, and received angioplasty and stenting to treat a 100-per cent blockage in heart. He breathed his last in the wee hours of Saturday.

Condolences continue pouring in all through Saturday for the departed actor.