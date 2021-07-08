Mumbai: The ninth installment of the high-octane actioner Fast & Furious starring Vin Diesel, John Cena and Cardi B among others is all set to release theatrically in India August 5, it was announced Thursday.

The Justin Lin directorial also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris Bridges (Ludacris), Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, Ozuna and Charlize Theron.

Universal Pictures have announced the release date of the franchise on Thursday. It will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages.

The ninth instalment has already been released in the US, Canada, China, Russia, Korea, Hong Kong, and the Middle East. However, the release of the film was pushed in India due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.