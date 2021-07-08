Mumbai: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez took to social media Thursday to introduce her character in the upcoming horror-comedy film Bhoot Police. Jacqueline’s characters in the film is called Kanika.
In the photo, Jacqueline can be seen standing in a field holding a whip in her left hand with a spooky looking scarecrow in the background.
The actress wrote: “Laaton ke Bhoot baaton se nahi maante! Meet the fabulous KANIKA in #BhootPolice. Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip.”
Read Also – Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bhuj: The Pride Of India’ to release on August 13
View this post on Instagram
The Pavan Kirpalani directorial also features actors Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the lead.
Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri and co-produced by Jaya Taurani, Bhoot Police is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar.
Leave a Reply