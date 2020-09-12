Mumbai: After the disastrous result of Zero, Shah Rukh Khan took a long break of around two years to reinvent himself and find scripts which suits his age and aura. Now, he has signed multiple films and one of them is Yash Raj Films’ Pathan which will be helmed by Siddharth Anand. Siddharth has recently delivered mega blockbuster WAR for Yash Raj Films and now he is ready to direct King Khan in his next.

The blasting news is that Pathan is going to be a multi-starrer film and the actor, who will be locking horns with Shah Rukh Khan, is none other than John Abraham. Known for his tough physique and macho looks, John Abraham is going to play the main baddy in this big budget action-thriller flick which will be mounted on a grand scale.

Along with India, Pathan will also be shot in several foreign countries and the makers are currently busy in pre-production and location hunting. The film will start rolling from January next year and Siddharth Anand and YRF has planned to wrap up it within six months, i.e. by July. Aditya Chopra has not zeroed down on any release date yet but the film is surely targeting to hit screens in the final quarter of 2021.

This is not all, the film is expected to get even bigger as Yash Raj is planning to rope Deepika Padukone to play the female lead opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Though she is yet to sign the project, it’s almost confirmed that Deepika is going to be a part of Pathan, as per the sources. Shah Rukh Khan will begin the shoot in January while John Abraham will join him in March, after finishing his ongoing projects, including Satyameva Jayate 2.

The official announcement of this mega movie will be made on September 27th, on the special occasion of Yash Raj Films’ 50th anniversary. Given the budget, scale and cast, Pathan really has a lot of potential to score big at the box-office and bring back Shah Rukh Khan in his game.