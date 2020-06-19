Bhubaneswar: The state Congress Friday hit out at the state government saying that the latter was involved in Rs 300-crore scam in procurement of PPE and other equipment to fight Covid-19.

Congress leader Pradip Majhi accused the state government and the Labour department of massive corruption and nepotism in procurement of lakhs of materials meant for the labourers and healthcare workers engaged by the government in the battle against Covid.

“Some officials are indulged in embezzling the taxpayers’ money. Around 15 lakh workers have been given tools by the government. Around Rs 300 crore public money has been siphoned off and we have proof of that,” he said.

The leader said, “The spectacles given to the workers were bought at Rs 60 per piece, shoes which could be purchased at Rs 150 per piece were bought at Rs 400. Hand gloves were bought at Rs 90 per piece. Helmet was bought at Rs 110, radium jacket at Rs 130 and ear plug at Rs 28 per piece.”

He said that most of the items were purchased at prices much higher than market price. “Odisha government bought masks at Rs 80 per piece which could be bought at Rs 2.50. I want to ask how you bought this at such exorbitant prices. Will the Labour minister respond to this?”

He also brought forth the payment details and invoices of the government which was used for procurement and transaction with the suppliers. He said there is nearly Rs 7 crore procurement kickback in every district.

“Measurement tapes were bought at Rs 90 per piece while carry bags were bought at Rs 800 per piece. Spade was bought at Rs 398 which is otherwise available at nearly Rs 105 per piece,” he said.