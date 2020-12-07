Cuttack: Congress MLA Md Moquim served a legal notice Monday to BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra. The Barabati-Cuttack MLA threatened criminal defamation against Patra if he did not immediately apologise publicly for allegedly tarnishing the legislator’s image. The legal notice has been sent by Md Moquim through Supreme Court advocate Shashwat Singh.

Patra had reportedly told a section of the media December 1 that all nine Congress MLAs of Odisha had appropriated money from the ruling BJD. They had been given the money to maintain silence in the sensational kidnap and murder of a minor girl of Nayagarh district and to support BJD minister Arun Kumar Sahoo. It has been alleged that Sahoo is giving protection to the accused in the case.

Patra was not immediately available for comment. The BJP on its part has been organising demonstrations and protests against the alleged murder of the five-year-old Pari.